Rivers Cult Kingpin Escapes Onslaught As Police Kill 2 Lieutenants In Ahoada LGA

The Rivers State Police Command has revealed that a Greenland cult kingpin, Ikem ThankGod aka ‘General’ 2Man escaped Police onslaught last Monday at Ogbologbo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area while two of his lieutenants were killed.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko explained that during the operation, General 2man and his gang opened fire on the Police tactical team which made it possible for him to evade arrest while his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi aka, ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded. as several gang members escaped with gunshot injuries.

She disclosed that two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang as concerted efforts are in top gear to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror.

SP Koko listed some of the nefarious activities of the Greenland Kingpin to include the shooting to death of Inspector Usang Ude on April 13, 2023.

Also murdered of four persons, namely, Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo March 5, 2024.

The killing of one Samuel Philip without provocation and burying of several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany last month.

SP Koko mentioned other atrocities he carried out to include a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area, armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties, coordinating the deroofing of public buildings and the selling of the roofing sheets.

The Police spokesperson stated that the self styled General also constituted himself as an authority that approves social events within the Local Government Area which made him attack and disrupt weddings, burials, etc., which he did not approve of.

Meanwhile CP Tunji Disu, the Commissioner of Police, at Rivers State Police Command has commended the tactical team for their efforts and reiterated his commitment to fighting crimes in the state.

CP Disu equally urged members of the public to give the police reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects and other criminal elements in the State.