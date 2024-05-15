Military Attack On Soboma Jackrich Affront On South/South – Group

The military invasion on the house of High Chief Soboma Jackrich alias “Egberipapa” recently where two of his aides were killed has been described as an affront on the South/South Region of the country.

Speaking with newsmen during the burial of the slain aides in Isoku, Degema LGA of Rivers state, the National Chairman of the South/South Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders’ Association of Nigeria, High Chief Omubo Atuboinma Harry said the attack was a show of the arrogance of power by the military leadership and extension of the region’s marginalization.

He stressed that such a thing cannot happen in the northern part of the country under any guise.

He informed that Jackrich is a prominent chief of the Kalabari kingdom, a onetime LG chairman and former gubernatorial candidate in the last general election.

“The much the authorities could have done was to invite him for questioning if there was need for it”, he declared.

High Chief Harry advised that the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency launch a thorough investigation into the matter, culprits brought to book, compensation paid and apology rendered to him.

On the political crisis in Rivers state, the South/South group said they vehemently denounce and reject the determined action of the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike to derail the Fubara government, adding that Wike and his cohorts have no moral justification to disturb Gov Fubara after the Upland area of the state has ruled for over 30 years in the political dispensation with the Ikwerres having a whooping 16 years at a stretch with the active support of the Riverine area. He declared that the Upland/Riverine dichotomy which was an arrangement the forefathers put in place to encourage inclusiveness in administration still subsists and must be obeyed. He described those actors from the Riverine divide supporting Wike to destabilize the Fubara administration as “shameless sycophants”.

On the emergence of Rt Hon Victor Oko Jumbo as the new Speaker for the Rivers state House of Assembly, chief Harry said it was a good development for the state to move forward.

He added that the defected 27 former lawmakers are stooges to former governor Wike and that they cannot eat their cakes and have it back. “According to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria their seats have been vacated, waiting to be filled by INEC with bye election .

He described the sudden defection of the PDP lawmakers to APC because of pecuniary benefits as a disappointment to their Wards and Constituencies who nominated and voted them into office.

On their determination to impeach governor Fubara, the South/South group made it clear that Rivers people will resist any attempt to truncate the Fubara administration through any means whatsoever because he has not committed any offence and that the masses are with his government.

He added that the governor’s one year in office has clearly shown a light at the end of the tunnel. “There will be great transformation and liberation of the people in the years to come”

Governor Fubara is a divine child ordained to come and liberate Rivers people from greedy looters of the state, he said.

On the increased state IGR declared by the governor, Harry stressed that the declaration not only shows transparency of the governor but his love for Rivers people whom he has come to save.

“The governor had come to liberate Rivers people and Residents from poverty, oppression as well as put a stop to economic strangulation of the state by a cabal”, he said. Chief Harry disclosed further that even the traditional rulers had since heaved a sigh of relief since the coming of Gov Fubara.