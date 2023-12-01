Okwuchi Virginia Chuku Goes Home Amid Tributes

Okwuchi Virginia Chuku (Nee Ezeh), an adorable daughter of Umuawake, UmuevuOnicha-Nwenkwo, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State who was noted for her philanthropy, compassion and milk of human kindness, had been laid to rest.

She was buried on Saturday November 18, 2023 at her husband’s compound in Eneka, Obio/Akpor local Government Area of Rivers State amidst tributes.

Pastor Victor Akinwale, the resident pastor of Mount Tabor Ministry Eliozu who conducted the requiem mass in honour of the departed, extolled the virtues of the Late Okwuchi, describing her as a wonderful, industrious, faithful and Godly woman who infested the church and the larger society with her generosity.

Pastor Akinwale had earlier on Friday, while conducting the Service of Songs, praised the compassionate nature of their late member, stressing that she derived pleasure in helping the needy.

He spoke glowingly about how the Late Okwuchi paid the school fees of church members who could not afford to pay on several occasions. He also spoke of other acts of kindness she rendered to the church, saying her staunch support to the church prompted them to address her as Mummy G.O. of Mount Tabor Ministry.

The brother of Late Okwuchi’s husband who spoke at the Service of Songs night, also eulogized the virtues of his late brother’s wife, describing her as down to earth, loving and caring. According to him, the late Okwuchi showered love and kindness to the family and outsiders as well.

Earlier, Virgy’s cousin, Polycarp Nwaeke who spoke in an interview with newsmen, described her late cousin as a great philanthropist who gave freely to people. Nwaeke recalled how Virgy used to ‘dash’ expensive clothes she brought from abroad to her age mates, including his immediate elder sister, Bena. “She was such a loving and caring lady,” he said.

The Late Okwuchi Virginia was born in 1958 to the family of Nze Stephen Aririguzo Ezeh, a native of Umuawake, Umuevu Onicha in EzinihitteMbaise, Imo State.

Her Late elder brother, EzeAlphonsus A. Ezeh was a former paramount ruler of Onicha-Nwenkwo, and another of her elder brother, Lawrence Ezeh, was the Founder of Larry Angels, the first female football team in Rivers State, which was later acquired by the Rivers State Government and renamed Rivers Angels.

Okwuchi was married to Late Mr. Sunday Chuku from Rumuowha, Eneka, in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

She left behind three children to perpetuate her family line.